Chennai Corp area sabhas put off, to be held in February

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The area sabhas in Greater Chennai Corporation that was originally planned to be held on January 26 has been postponed. According to corporation officials, the area sabhas may be held in February and a resolution to this effect is expected to be adopted during the council meeting on January 30.

After the delimitation of area sabhas was made available to the public on December 22, there were complaints of missing streets. This was followed by a delay in the nominations for the ward committees by the councillors that led to the postponement of the area sabhas.

After the delimitation of area sabhas, civic activists and residents have been awaiting the area sabhas for which a resolution was initially planned to be adopted in the council meeting in December. Corporation officials are now in the process of appointing coproration staff at the ward levels as area sabha secretaries for holding the area sabhas.

Meanwhile, in Perumbakkam, a group of women from the TNUHDB redevelopment site submitted a safety mapping report at their gram sabha meeting on Thursday. The report highlighted areas within the resettlement site that were unsafe for women or poorly lit after discussions with women and children in the community who return home from school or work. The safety report was facilitated by the Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC).

