Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corp area sabhas put off, to be held in February

After the delimitation of area sabhas was made available to the public on December 22, there were complaints of missing streets.

Published: 27th January 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building

Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The area sabhas in Greater Chennai Corporation that was originally planned to be held on January 26 has been postponed. According to corporation officials, the area sabhas may be held in February and a resolution to this effect is expected to be adopted during the council meeting on January 30.

After the delimitation of area sabhas was made available to the public on December 22, there were complaints of missing streets. This was followed by a delay in the nominations for the ward committees by the councillors that led to the postponement of the area sabhas.

After the delimitation of area sabhas, civic activists and residents have been awaiting the area sabhas for which a resolution was initially planned to be adopted in the council meeting in December. Corporation officials are now in the process of appointing coproration staff at the ward levels as area sabha secretaries for holding the area sabhas. 

Meanwhile, in Perumbakkam, a group of women from the TNUHDB redevelopment site submitted a safety mapping report at their gram sabha meeting on Thursday. The report highlighted areas within the resettlement site that were unsafe for women or poorly lit after discussions with women and children in the community who return home from school or work. The safety report was facilitated by the Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Corporation
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp