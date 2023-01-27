ICF produces 1,110 AC LHB coaches: GM 

Home Cities Chennai

ICF general manager BG Mallya on Thursday said the ICF produced over 2,000 coaches for the current financial year, including 1,110 AC LHB coaches.

File photo of workers busy on the trains being built at the ICF at Perambur in Chennai | ASHWIN PRASATH

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ICF general manager BG Mallya on Thursday said the ICF produced over 2,000 coaches for the current financial year, including 1,110 AC LHB coaches. A few months ago, the railway board ordered the standardisation of rakes, according to which the number of sleeper coaches per rake could be reduced to two from the existing 7-11. To comply with the order, the railways ordered the ICF to enhance the production of three-tier and two-tier coaches.

“ICF turned out over 1,110 AC LHB coaches this year so far, the highest by ICF in a production year,” said Mallya while speaking at 74th Republic Day celebrations at ICF stadium. He unfurled the Tricolour and received the guard of honour at RPF parade.

Mallya said the ICF produced seven rakes of the prestigious Vande Bharat Express, eight rakes of Mainline EMU, two rakes of AC EMU and three rakes of Special Purpose Accident Relief Trains. “In line with the resounding success of the chair car version of Vande Bharat Express, ICF took up the design and development of the sleeper version of the VB Express.”

