Minor girl dies in suicide pact, boyfriend brain dead

14-year-old, youth take extreme step after parents say no to relationship

Published: 28th January 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old girl died by suicide near the St Thomas Mount railway station on Thursday night. Her 19-year-old boyfriend has been declared brain dead by doctors. They took the extreme step on his birthday as their family members were against the relationship, said the police. No suicide note was found, said the police.

Police said the girl was a Class 10 student at a private school. She is a native of Bihar and her father works in a private company. The man is a third-year BA Tamil student at a private college. At around 8 pm on Thursday, they were seen sitting close to the railway tracks near the St Thomas Mount railway station and jumped in front of a train plying between Beach and Tambaram,” said a senior railway police officer.

Based on the information, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and Government Railway police (GRP) personnel rushed to the spot. Police said the girl died on the spot while the youth was rendered unconscious. He was rushed to the Royapettah Government Hospital, where doctors declared him brain dead. Police said he has been kept in the ICU for observation.

“A few weeks ago, the girl’s family learnt about their relationship and informed the boy’s family stating that the girl is a minor. Despite repeated pleas from both, the families were against the relationship,” said a police officer.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

