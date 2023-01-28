Home Cities Chennai

Purvankara’s unique project

Published: 28th January 2023 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bengaluru-based realty firm Puravankara Limited announces the pre- launch of Lakevista at Purva Windermere  in Pallikaranai. Lakevista is part of  55-acres of premium development abutting a 58-acre lake. It offers 1,000+ 1, 2 and 3 BHK homes, ranging from 611 sq. ft. to 1,491 sq. ft. of super built-up area.  Residents will have an extensive array of amenities, such as two clubhouses, 40+ lifestyle amenities, a swimming pool, multipurpose hall, entertainment centre, landscaped parks, cycling tracks and walking zones, play area, community spaces and expansive greenery all along the project.

