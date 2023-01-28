Purvankara’s unique project

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bengaluru-based realty firm Puravankara Limited announces the pre- launch of Lakevista at Purva Windermere in Pallikaranai. Lakevista is part of 55-acres of premium development abutting a 58-acre lake. It offers 1,000+ 1, 2 and 3 BHK homes, ranging from 611 sq. ft. to 1,491 sq. ft. of super built-up area. Residents will have an extensive array of amenities, such as two clubhouses, 40+ lifestyle amenities, a swimming pool, multipurpose hall, entertainment centre, landscaped parks, cycling tracks and walking zones, play area, community spaces and expansive greenery all along the project.

