Students create awareness about organic farming

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A group of fourth-year students from SRM College of Agricultural Sciences at Baburayanpettai in Chengalpattu organised a three-month rural work experience workshop at Elappakkam village. They also raised awareness of organic farming, fertilisers, seeding method and post-harvest practices. The students trained farmers on how to use drones to plant seeds and spray crops. “We made some organic formulations such as Dhasakavya, Amruthakarasal, egg amino acid, fish amino acid, Neem Astra, and 3G leaf extract,” the students said. Assistant professors R Rajasekaran, A Muhammed Iqshanullah, N Vinothini guided the students.