Home Cities Chennai

Students must take country forward to next century: Governor RN Ravi

“We didn’t listen to the message of Swami Vivekananda, Chinamayanantha, Rishi Arbindo and our ancient sages and rishis.

Published: 30th January 2023 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

RN Ravi

Governor RN Ravi felicitates Chinmaya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School principal P Vijayalakshmi | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of Chinamya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School here on Sunday, Governor RN Ravi exhorted students to take up the responsibility of taking the country forward to the next century.

“We didn’t listen to the message of Swami Vivekananda, Chinamayanantha, Rishi Arbindo and our ancient sages and rishis. We went on to pursue the European and British models of education,” said Ravi.

Elaborating on the goal of the country for the next quarter century, he said in the next 25 years, India has to be in a position where it leads the world.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RN Ravi Chinamya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp