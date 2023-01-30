Students must take country forward to next century: Governor RN Ravi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of Chinamya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School here on Sunday, Governor RN Ravi exhorted students to take up the responsibility of taking the country forward to the next century.

“We didn’t listen to the message of Swami Vivekananda, Chinamayanantha, Rishi Arbindo and our ancient sages and rishis. We went on to pursue the European and British models of education,” said Ravi.

Elaborating on the goal of the country for the next quarter century, he said in the next 25 years, India has to be in a position where it leads the world.

