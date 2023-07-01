Home Cities Chennai

Research Symposium on Finance and Economics invites experts to discuss finance

It witnessed discourses and presentations on key emerging issues in domains of finance and economics.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The fourth edition of the Research Symposium on Finance and Economics (RSFE) 2023 organised by IFMR Graduate School of Business (GSB) at Krea University was held recently. It witnessed discourses and presentations on key emerging issues in domains of finance and economics. More than 100 research papers were presented from over 20 countries and more than 50 institutions. 

The 12 eminent keynote speakers included, Prof Jeffrey M Wooldridge (Michigan State University, US), Prof Tom Smith (Macquarie University, Australia), Prof Bart Lambrecht (University of Cambridge, UK), Prof Chandrasekhar Krishnamurti (the University of South Australia Business School, Australia), Prof Nadya Malenko (University of Michigan, US), Prof Robert Faff (Professorial Fellow at Bond University and Emeritus Professor at UQ, Australia), Prof Julian Franks (London Business School, UK), Prof Nandini Gupta (Indiana University, US), Prof Andrew Ellul (Indiana University, US), Prof Ann Sardesai (CQ University Australia, Sydney), Prof Kenneth R French (Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, US), and Prof Suresh Sundaresan (Columbia Business School, US). 

