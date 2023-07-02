Home Cities Chennai

Delhi firm wins CMDA bid to prepare plan for developing outer ring road

Published: 02nd July 2023 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 03:11 PM

CMDA awarded a contract, worth `2.9 crore to prepare a blueprint for the development of a one km stretch on either side of outer ring road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:   The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has awarded the contract, worth Rs 2.9 crore, to prepare a blueprint for the development of a one km stretch on either side of the 62km outer ring road (ORR), to Delhi-based Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited. 

The consultant will be responsible for preparing a detailed development plan, identifying and delineating suitable areas for implementation of the Land Pooling Area Development Scheme and preparing an economic development plan along the outer ring road growth corridor, official sources said.

According to sources, the outer ring road is being conceived by the government as a high-growth corridor with sustainable levels of density. It will draw business and industrial activities in and around Chennai owing to better infrastructure and a higher floor space index.

The plan involves providing seamless connectivity to reduce the cost of transportation to attract business-related investments and also create demand for affordable housing and quality public spaces. The corridor is expected to have good connectivity with the existing airport as well as the proposed one at Parandur. 

The sources said that by creating a new growth centre on the outer ring road, the large green cover between the core city and corridor threatened by the urban expansion will be protected. The consultant will also study the operational feasibility of metro, light rail, suburban train or tram or other modes of transit on the outer ring road.

The blueprint will also include an overall framework for the sustainable economic development of the outer ring road growth corridor, the type and phasing of investments, and methods of implementation and establish the impact assessment of these investments on the local and regional economy.

Sources said that the growth on Old Mahabalipuram Road, GST Road and NH-4 may have reached a saturation level owing to a land shortage for large-scale developments. The consultant will also study the guideline value of the land parcels adjacent to the outer ring road as per the classification of the land and market rates as per the latest registration details in the immediate vicinity of the land under study.

