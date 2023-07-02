Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin opens Perambur-Puliyanthope link bridge

The CM also inaugurated three additional classrooms with modern facilities at the Government Model Higher Secondary School in GKM Colony in Kolathur, constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

Published: 02nd July 2023 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of the Chengai Sivam bridge at Stephenson Road. (Photo | P Ravikumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inaugurated a new bridge connecting Perambur and Puliyanthope and named it after former MLA Chengai Sivam.

The bridge, built after demolishing the dilapidated bridge across the Otteri Nullah canal, has been built at a cost of Rs 66.83 crore and it is expected to benefit over two lakh people of Perambur, Otteri, Puliyanthope, Purasawalkam, Vepery, Kolathur and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar.  

The CM also inaugurated three additional classrooms with modern facilities at the Government Model Higher Secondary School in GKM Colony in Kolathur, constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore. He also presented study materials to the students. The CM inaugurated part-time libraries and buildings for integrated child development services.

Stalin recalled how many flyovers were built in Chennai when he was the mayor and referred to the golden jubilee celebrations of Anna Flyover. Stating the flood prevention works are in full swing at an outlay of Rs 3,184 crore, he said, due to this, Chennai was saved during the last monsoon.  

The CM said due to ongoing metro rail works, the work on stormwater drains in certain places is yet to be completed and that he had directed the officials to complete them soon.  Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, Mayor R Priya, corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan, MLAs, and MPs attended the events.

