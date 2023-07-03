Home Cities Chennai

In Tamil Nadu schools, sports is the 12th man

Many schools lack proper sports faculty, decision on conducting PE classes left to institutions

Published: 03rd July 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Children playing football at Kanikapuram playground in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar | express

Children playing football at Kanikapuram playground in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar | express

By Umaiyal Dhakshinamurthy
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  While some educational institutions in the state offer young sportspersons plenty of time to train and excel in their chosen sport, there are other schools where physical education classes are rarely held. The recent incident of students from Tamil Nadu losing a chance to participate in the national-level sports competition after the state failed to upload participation details of the students has brought to light the continuing indifference to sports and physical education in the state.

Corporation school students told TNIE that any student who is interested or skilled in sports is not taken seriously if they are not doing well academically. Moreover, PE classes are left to the schools, whether or not they want to have them.

“Many government and corporation schools lack proper sports faculty. PE teachers are generally appointed based on the student numbers and the ability of the school to provide for them. It is entirely up to the school to have them or not,” said a corporation school teacher on conditions of anonymity.

According to MM Sathish, state secretary of Tamil Nadu Physical Education Teachers and Physical Directors Association, there is no PE teacher or PE periods in primary schools. In the middle schools, there are around 7,000 vacancies but only around 80 have PE teachers. In high schools in the state, of the 6,000 vacancies, only 4,000 positions have been filled. Even in cases when the schools appoint sports teachers, they claim that they receive a stepmotherly treatment.

“PT is not considered to be an important period. Even if the students have an interest, the other teachers barely recognise and respect their interests. Sometimes it’s hard because there are teachers who demand our period to be taken by them,” said Sabri, who works as a PT teacher in a corporation school.

While government and corporation schools compete with private schools concerning infrastructure and scores, sports continue to remain on the back burner, unlike in private schools. “There are not many options. I love basketball but the school does not have a court,” said K Sriram, a student at a government high school.

In an urban setting like Chennai, several corporation schools do not have space for a playground. In addition, staff say, funding is not consistent to stock and maintain equipment. “Sometimes, we get the funding once in two years, sometimes it’s once in three years. Most of the time they send us the materials. The other times they allow us the liberty to spend some amount on sports if they fund certain projects. However, schools have the liberty to spend from PTA (Parent Teacher Association) for sports or any other activities,” said the headmaster of a government school near Chennai.

P Kavya, a student of a government school said, “Me and my friend started to play badminton during the holidays. We started on the same level, but now she is better than me because her school has a badminton court.” School education officials were unavailable for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu schools sports
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp