Rs 9 crore allocated for renovating Amma canteens

Deputy mayor says allocation hiked as CM wants scheme benefitting poor to continue

Deputy mayor M Mageshkumar inspecting an Amma canteen on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In line with DMK’s resolve to keep the Amma canteens running, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has allocated Rs 9 crore, an additional Rs 4.5 crore from last year, for renovation work at the zonal level, said deputy mayor M Mageshkumar during his inspection of the canteens on Monday.
The management of the canteens had come under fire from AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, who alleged that the canteens have been reeling under a shortage of manpower and lack of basic infrastructure such as storage and furniture.

Following this, the deputy mayor conducted a surprise inspection in six Amma canteens in Saidapet and T Nagar on Monday, where he said that from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023, 5.3 crore people have benefitted from the canteens, which sold 6.7 crore idlis, 1.53 crore of variety rice packets and 2.65 crore chappatis during this period.

According to corporation numbers, in 2022-23, the revenue from the canteens was only Rs 15.8 crore, whereas the expenditure stood at around Rs 97.8 crore. “Despite losses, the canteens are kept running effectively due to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s wish that the canteens should serve people from disadvantaged backgrounds,” Mageshkumar said. Moreover, with the mobile Amma canteens, in the last year, 1.09 lakh construction workers have benefitted, he added.

Accounts committee chairman K Dhanasekaran also recently audited Amma canteens in Teynampet zone, where he said expenditure to run the 38 canteens in 2020-21, was Rs 9.5 crore when the revenue generated was just Rs 1.55 crore. He had asked corporation authorities to look into the exorbitant costs that go towards procuring groceries and paying salaries to workers.

Serving the poor
Between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023, 5.3 crore people have benefitted from the Amma canteens, which sold 6.7 crore idlis, 1.53 crore of variety rice packets and 2.65 crore chappatis during this period

