Igniting independence 

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The trumpet of women power echoed through the Working Women’s Forum Silver Jubilee Auditorium as the success stories of women entrepreneurs were celebrated. Working Women’s Forum (India) - Indian Cooperative Network for Women (WWF-ICNW) conducted the third edition of Best Entrepreneur Women Excellence Awards on Tuesday highlighting that the doors that were once closed for women are opening because of their perseverance.

The WWF, founded by social worker Jaya Arunachalam, works to empower women working in informal, unorganised sectors. The award ceremony was conducted on the occasion of her fourth death anniversary. Sundari Devaraj, Boddu Ruthu, Pushpalatha Somasundaram, Devika Narendaran, Shilpa Nagaraj and Kavitha Sivasankar bagged the awards. Nandini Azad president, WWF-ICNW, said, “Today’s award ceremony is very special as we are celebrating these women who have been working hard for years. They have been availing loans for 10-20 years.

They broke stereotypes by doing professions like carpentry. Sundari couldn’t join the Silk Weavers Society initially because of financial struggles but after taking loans she now owns two looms and is a member of the society. Pushpalatha was an agricultural wage labourer and in 20 years she has bought a lot of goats and cows and is now successfully conducting milk business at Adiramapattinam. Boddu is a self-employed carpenter; Devika started with a cooldrinks shop, now she owns a medical shop. Shilpa, a widow, bought 20 cent of land from the loan and now farms on it. Kavitha belongs to the fishing community. She started a small snack shop. Her daughters are doctors and physiotherapists.”

Applauding the women who spun dreams into reality, chief guest Marten van den Berg, ambassador of the Netherlands, concluded, “Let me congratulate the heroes who have received the award today, because their stories are truly inspiring. It’s an honour to be here with you when you get this award. My wife, Sheila Kumari Karwal, was always a very independent woman and I think that independence for women is really important. Your stories are of resilience and determination.

I also want to congratulate the organisation for their works to help women become independent. I have been in India for the past five years and I have experienced the power of Indian people, especially of the women. Women rights and gender issues will always be an important policy of the Netherlands. Let’s celebrate this wonderful success for you.”

