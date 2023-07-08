Home Cities Chennai

26 airlines commence operation from new integrated terminal of Chennai Airport

The migration process involved meticulous planning, coordination, and seamless execution to ensure a smooth transition for all airlines and their operations.

The phase-wise migration of wide and narrow-bodied aircraft to the newly inaugurated New Integrated Terminal Building (T-2) of Chennai Airport. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The phase-wise migration of wide and narrow-bodied aircraft to the newly inaugurated New Integrated Terminal Building (T-2) of Chennai Airport came to an end on Friday, with 26 airlines starting operations from there.

After the first flight was conducted with US Bangla airline, operating Dhaka-  Chennai-Dhaka Sector on April 25 after the Rs 1,260 crore NITB (Terminal-2) was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8. The migration process involved meticulous planning, coordination, and seamless execution to ensure a smooth transition for all airlines and their operations.

The airlines which migrated to new terminal include Indigo, US Bangla, Alliance Air, Air India, Air India Express, Air Arabia (G9), Air Arabia (3L), Ethiopian, Jazeera, Air Asia Berhad, Air Asia Thai, Myanmar Airlines, Thai Airways, Qatar Airways, Emirates, Fly Dubai, Gulf Air, Singapore Airlines, Oman Air, Lufthansa, Air France, Kuwait Airways, Etihad, Sri Lankan Airlines, British Airways and Malaysia Airlines. The New Integrated Terminal Building (T-2) boasts of cutting-edge infrastructure, enhanced passenger amenities, and modern technology to provide a seamless and enjoyable travel experience, offering a wide range of services, retail outlets, dining options, etc.

