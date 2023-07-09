500 college teachers from Chennai seek restoration of incentives, go on fast

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 500 teachers from government-aided colleges participated in a hunger strike organised by the Association of University Teachers at Rajarathinam stadium in Egmore. They urged the government to restore the incentives provided for them for completing M.Phil and PhD, effect a pay hike for government-aided college teachers along with promotion and also stop the introduction of a common syllabus.

According to the association members, UGC had said that incentives provided to college professors could continue. However, the state government had sent a circular saying incentives would be stopped. A hike of 15% in the basic salary is given to those who complete PhD. “For the first time in the history of the state, government-aided college professors have not been given pay rise along with promotion. The government is saying it does not have funds,” said J Gandhiraj, president of Association of University Teachers.

Introduction of a common syllabus by Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education should not be done, especially when the state education policy is yet to be released. There are bodies within universities and autonomous colleges to decide on syllabus and that should not be changed. The council can only decide the overall framework. The teachers said they have been told orally that the matter will be discussed on July 12. The government should also fulfil other demands, they added. Tamil Nadu Govt College Teachers Association and Madurai Kamraj Alagappa University Association also participated in the protest.

