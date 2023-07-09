Home Cities Chennai

Mayor flags off educational tours for Class 11 students in Chennai

Meanwhile, corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan inspected road cut and restoration works in Madipakkam.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya on Saturday flagged off the first phase of educational tours for Class 11 students by sending 521 students to industrial visits across the city. The first batch was taken to Birla Planetarium. This is in line with the corporation budget announcement which said all 5,200 students in Class 11 of Chennai corporation schools will be taken on industrial visits as part of educational tours on a rotational basis.

Priya said, “The students will also be taken to Ennore harbour, Hyundai factory, Anna library, science city, Aavin dairy units and Dakshin Chitra.”Meanwhile, corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan inspected road cut and restoration works in Madipakkam. In Adyar zone, he inspected the Velachery lake where work to remove hyacinth through amphibian dredgers is under way.

