Three-day meet of infectious diseases society commences in Chennai

The three-day event will have discussions on hospital infection control, hospital acquired infections, collaboration with other specialties and critical care in infectious diseases.

Published: 09th July 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

MSSRF chairperson Dr Soumya Swaminathan, DMK MP Kanimozhi and Apollo Hospitals vice-chairperson Dr Preetha Reddy at 13th annual conference of CIDS at the Chennai Trade Centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK MP Kanimozhi inaugurated the 13th annual conference of Clinical Infectious Diseases Society (CIDS) at the Chennai Trade Centre on Saturday.Executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Dr Preetha Reddy, chairperson of MS Swaminathan Research Foundation Dr Soumya Swaminathan and CIDS president Dr V Ramasubramanian were present.

Kanimozhi lit the lamp and said, “The organisers have assembled the brightest of minds to deliberate upon topics central to the realm of infectious diseases. Such conferences will go a long way in eliciting support from the government for enhanced management of infectious diseases.”

Dr Preetha Reddy stressed on effective management of infectious diseases in day-to-day operations of hospitals. She hailed the CIDS conference as a crucial platform for the amalgamation of national and global expertise, fostering exchange of vital ideas. Recognising India’s commendable contribution during the pandemic, Dr Reddy acknowledged the leadership of the infectious diseases department in spearheading the nation’s efforts.

