A Vishnu temple of the later Chola era in Kanchipuram

CHENNAI: The small village called Magaral, close to Kanchipuram, is known for its ancient and large Magaraleeshwarar (Siva) temple. Not many know that there is a Vishnu temple in the same place, also very old, wherein the deity is worshipped as Veetrirunda Perumal. While the Siva temple was built in the reign of Kulottunga Chola II (1133-1150 AD), the temple for Vishnu was constructed in the time of his descendent, Rajaraja Chola III (1216-1246 AD). The original name of the deity of this temple, as seen in inscriptions, was Thirumer Koyil Veetrirunda Perumal. Vishnu here, somehow came to be called Vaikuntha Perumal at a later time, but now, the name has reverted to Veetrirunda Perumal.

This temple faces east with a three-tier gopuram at the entrance. It is interesting to note that there is a sanctum for Garuda, outside the gopuram. To the right of this gopuram, on the outside, is a large mandapam within which is enshrined an image of Vira Hanuman, in the pose of striding forward, facing the temple. Hanuman’s right hand is held aloft in abhaya hasta (blessing worshippers), his left hand holds the stalk of a lotus and the tail is curved above his head.

Entering the gopuram, devotees see a wide prakaram (enclosure) with the dvajastambham (flag-post), bali-pitha and another Garuda sanctum. Further ahead is a long twelve-pillar horizontal mandapam which has three entrances. The one on the left opens into the sanctum for Goddess Lakshmi known here as Kamalavalli Thayar. The entrance on the right is for the sanctum in which Andal is enshrined. The central door, leads into another mandapam in which the images of the Azhvars and Acharyas are worshipped. Further inside, is the east-facing principal sanctum for Veetrirunda Perumal in a seated posture flanked by Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi. He holds the Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands; the lower right hand is in abhaya hasta and lower left hand is uru-hasta (placed on the thigh).

Many inscriptions have been discovered in this temple. They belong to the reign of Rajaraja Chola III and some mention donations of lamps in his 28 th regnal year. An epigraph belonging to the 23rd regnal year of this king is interesting as it records the building of the central sanctum, two mandapams, the sopana (flight of steps) and the Sripitham for Vishnu by a person named Poyan Maniyan Perugan of Magaral.

Another inscription mentions the construction of the sanctum for Goddess Komalavalli Thayar in the 6 th regnal year of Rajaraja III. A few festivals are celebrated in this temple such as the Brahmotsavam (annual festival) in the Tamil month of Chittirai (April-May), Thiruvadipuram (July-August), Krishna Jayanti (August-September), Thirukkartikai (November-December), Vaikuntha Ekadasi in Margazhi (December-January) and Kanu Pongal (January-February).

