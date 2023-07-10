Four-lane flyover from Teynampet to Saidapet covering 3.2 km allotted Rs 621 crore

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Travel time between Teynampet and Saidapet will be reduced by nearly 30 minutes as congestion at intersections in Anna Salai will soon become a thing of the past. The state government has recently approved the construction of a four-lane flyover, spanning 3.2 km from Teynampet to Saidapet, at Rs 621 crore, as mentioned in a recently released government order (G.O.).

The proposed elevated corridor is estimated to accommodate approximately one lakh passenger car units, out of the current 2.5 lakh units handled on Anna Salai daily. The carriageway on both sides of the elevated corridor measures 7.5m in width. The flyover will start at Anna Arivalayam in Teynampet and end near the Saidapet signal.

According to a highways official, “The flyover will not only eliminate the vehicle pile-up on Anna Salai, but also provide relief to vehicles heading towards T Nagar, Vallurvar Kottam, Nungambakkam, Nandhanam, Alwarpet, and Mylapore.”

However, the presence of the Metro line beneath Anna Salai poses a significant challenge for the project. Of the 32 km metro blue line, from Wimco Nagar to Chennai Airport, a 17 km underground section runs from Tondiarpet to Saidapet. Highway officials have identified the technology required for constructing pillars within the metro rail premises. “The contractor will also have the flexibility to make necessary adjustments based on the project’s requirements,” said the official.

The chief general manager of CMRL has provided preliminary approval with certain conditions. These conditions include a Rs 500 crore indemnity insurance to ensure the safety of CMRL underground structures and commuters. The official mentioned that Rs 100 crore has been allocated for 2023-24. “Tenders will be floated soon, and construction would commence in November/December.”

