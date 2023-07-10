‘Tool for School’: On the path to spreading love by aiding kids with their education

Sonu M Kothari By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On one side of Chennai is rapid development, and on the other, we still have people live, bathe, sleep, cook, and eat on the streets, footpaths, and under the bridge. Among these are the naive children who desire a better life. Even if they do get a chance at education provided by the government, they often struggle to get access to basic things like pens, pencils or paper.

Looking at these issues, city-based co-founders Johnson Jebakumar and his wife Shareen Joshua, were determined to help these kids by reaching out to them and giving the first-generation learners of some disadvantaged communities access to education. Currently working with the Irular community and others, Johnson says “There are 380 community kids who we are working with. Every year during June, we give them an educational kit under the ‘Tool for School’ drive which consists of a school bag, a stationery kit, and a water bottle. It is useful for the children to use in the academic year.”

A ground survey was carried out to find these kids to help them, as they could be the key to their community’s upliftment. Over the past weeks, the team has reached out to about 250 kids because of financial constraints and because a few schools in the city have already started with regular classes.

The funds raised for many drives that the organisation conducts are through close family and friends. “The people who are aware of our work help us monetarily and we get a few donations because this helps people with tax exemptions,” he says. This year, social media helped the team raise some funds through the circulation of posters and posts.

Other than helping with school kits, the organisation with the help of volunteers conducts sessions to teach the kids art and other skills. “The kids eagerly wait for volunteers to show up, learn, and are developing skills,” says Johnson. Feed of Love was formed seven years back with an idea of feeding the homeless with love and awareness. They conduct ‘Summer Drive’ between March and June to distribute buttermilk, watermelon, cucumber, and anything that could help them stay hydrated under the scorching heat. This is followed by ‘Tool for School’, to provide school kits in May and June. ‘Blanket Drive’ is done during November to help the homeless with blankets, and they close the year with ‘Toy for Joy’, wherein the kids are provided with whatever they want for the festivals in December.

Around 64 volunteers helping in the areas of Alandur, Guindy, Saidapet, Perungudi, Velachery, Avadi, Thirumullaivoyal and Ambattur. The organisation, with the help of Greater Chennai Corporation, has located a home in Saidapet, which will be converted into a shelter space for the homeless. “It will be kind of a workspace where these people will pick up vocabulary and other skills. Later, we send them so that they don’t end up on the streets again,” explains Johnson.

Along with this, the team also plans to start a community feeding programme by setting up a refrigerator. “We are planning to install community fridges in the zones we are working in. In case people have excess food they can just come and drop or they can even get in touch with custom numbers that we are trying to put up. By doing this, food waste can be controlled and people can also be fed,” he signs off.

For donations and details, contact 8939462648

CHENNAI: On one side of Chennai is rapid development, and on the other, we still have people live, bathe, sleep, cook, and eat on the streets, footpaths, and under the bridge. Among these are the naive children who desire a better life. Even if they do get a chance at education provided by the government, they often struggle to get access to basic things like pens, pencils or paper. Looking at these issues, city-based co-founders Johnson Jebakumar and his wife Shareen Joshua, were determined to help these kids by reaching out to them and giving the first-generation learners of some disadvantaged communities access to education. Currently working with the Irular community and others, Johnson says “There are 380 community kids who we are working with. Every year during June, we give them an educational kit under the ‘Tool for School’ drive which consists of a school bag, a stationery kit, and a water bottle. It is useful for the children to use in the academic year.” A ground survey was carried out to find these kids to help them, as they could be the key to their community’s upliftment. Over the past weeks, the team has reached out to about 250 kids because of financial constraints and because a few schools in the city have already started with regular classes. The funds raised for many drives that the organisation conducts are through close family and friends. “The people who are aware of our work help us monetarily and we get a few donations because this helps people with tax exemptions,” he says. This year, social media helped the team raise some funds through the circulation of posters and posts. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Other than helping with school kits, the organisation with the help of volunteers conducts sessions to teach the kids art and other skills. “The kids eagerly wait for volunteers to show up, learn, and are developing skills,” says Johnson. Feed of Love was formed seven years back with an idea of feeding the homeless with love and awareness. They conduct ‘Summer Drive’ between March and June to distribute buttermilk, watermelon, cucumber, and anything that could help them stay hydrated under the scorching heat. This is followed by ‘Tool for School’, to provide school kits in May and June. ‘Blanket Drive’ is done during November to help the homeless with blankets, and they close the year with ‘Toy for Joy’, wherein the kids are provided with whatever they want for the festivals in December. Around 64 volunteers helping in the areas of Alandur, Guindy, Saidapet, Perungudi, Velachery, Avadi, Thirumullaivoyal and Ambattur. The organisation, with the help of Greater Chennai Corporation, has located a home in Saidapet, which will be converted into a shelter space for the homeless. “It will be kind of a workspace where these people will pick up vocabulary and other skills. Later, we send them so that they don’t end up on the streets again,” explains Johnson. Along with this, the team also plans to start a community feeding programme by setting up a refrigerator. “We are planning to install community fridges in the zones we are working in. In case people have excess food they can just come and drop or they can even get in touch with custom numbers that we are trying to put up. By doing this, food waste can be controlled and people can also be fed,” he signs off. For donations and details, contact 8939462648