Home Cities Chennai

Kauvery Hospital alerts public on risks of Ludwig’s Angina in Chennai

Ludwig’s Angina requires immediate surgical intervention to drain the pus and infected fluids from the mouth and neck.

Published: 19th July 2023 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kauvery Hospital

Kauvery Hospital in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet, alerts the public about an alarming condition known as Ludwig’s Angina, an aggressive infection originating from the mouth and teeth that can quickly escalate into a swelling in the face and neck that can potentially turn fatal.

When the infection spreads to the tissue spaces surrounding the muscles and bones in the face and neck, referred to as fascial spaces, the inflammatory swelling can rapidly propagate like wildfire. This mainly affects individuals with pre-existing health conditions, such as severe diabetes or those undergoing immunosuppressive therapy.

Similarly, an infected wisdom tooth can cause swelling in the mouth, neck, and base of the tongue and may even extend to the vocal cords. This leads to reduced mouth opening, elevated tongue position towards the palate, and significant neck swelling. Involvement of the vocal cord region triggers immediate inflammation and infection, endangering breathing and potentially resulting in death.

Ludwig’s Angina requires immediate surgical intervention to drain the pus and infected fluids from the mouth and neck. Time is of the essence in treating this surgical emergency, as delay may prove fatal. Patients may require emergency surgery followed by intensive care in the ICU, including ventilation support and administration of potent antibiotics to control the infection.

Kauvery Hospital Chennai has recently encountered three cases, all presenting with severe breathing difficulties and swallowing issues. The patients, who were in their 60s, were swiftly taken to the operating theatre, where specialised fibreoptic intubation techniques were used to secure their airways. Two patients required post-operative care in the ICU after pus drainage and were subsequently monitored in the ward until the complete resolution of the infection. Dr Manikandan, a consultant oral and maxillofacial surgeon at the hospital, emphasised the need for urgent medical attention for Ludwig’s Angina. “Ludwig’s Angina is a surgical emergency that demands immediate care within hours, comparable to the urgency of treating a heart attack,” he said.

The condition demands a collaborative effort from a multidisciplinary team of surgeons, including ENT specialists, anesthesiologists, and intensivists, to successfully save patients from this life-threatening infection, which carries a high mortality rate if left untreated.

Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director, of Kauvery Hospital remarked, “Individuals must understand the potential risks of untreated dental infections and seek prompt medical attention. It is also recommended to have regular dental checkups to prevent such infections.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet Ludwig’s Angina

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp