76-year-old’s decomposed body found inside drum in Chennai

CHENNAI: The decomposed body of a 76-year-old man was found inside a drum at his house in Thiruporur on Wednesday morning. Police suspect a family dispute. His wife, Ezhilarasi (54) is missing and the police have launched a hunt for her.

The deceased was identified as Valathi Kovilan from Villupuram. He was staying in an apartment with his wife in Alathur village. On Wednesday morning, the apartment owner called Kovilan on his phone to ask about the delay in rent payment, but he did not pick up the call.

“At around 10 am, she reached the apartment to check on the elderly couple. The door was locked from the outside and there was a foul smell emanating from the house,” said a senior police officer.

She then informed the police. Thiruporur police led by Inspector Venkatesan reached the spot and broke open the door. They found a plastic drum covered with a plastic sheet. On opening it, they found the decomposed body of Valathi Kovilan.

Police suspect he was killed and stuffed inside the drum at least 10 days ago. Police suspect he was murdered by his wife due to a property dispute and have launched a hunt for her.

