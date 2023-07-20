Chennai to host Comic Con in 2024

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Comic Con India announces the launch of its first edition in Chennai. Taking place on February 17 & 18, 2024, this highly anticipated event promises to immerse fans in a world of comics, manga, anime, and all things pop culture.

Comic Con India is back on-ground and ready to bring the magic of pop culture, this time to namma Chennai. The event will showcase a plethora of international and Indian comic creators, renowned artists, and popular industry names.

“We are thrilled to bring Comic Con India’s first edition to the city of Chennai, a vibrant hub of art and entertainment. Chennai has a passionate community of pop culture enthusiasts, and we are excited to provide them with an unforgettable experience filled with comics, creativity, and connection. We aim to recognise and celebrate the city’s significance as a hub for creativity and its immense contribution to the pop culture landscape. We are excited to provide Chennai with an unforgettable experience filled with comics, creativity, and connection, and create a platform to showcase and support the incredible talent within India,” says Jatin Varma, founder, Comic Con India.

For details, stay tuned on www.comicconindia.com

