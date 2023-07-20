Home Cities Chennai

Chennai to host Comic Con in 2024

The event will showcase a plethora of international and Indian comic creators, renowned artists, and popular industry names.

Published: 20th July 2023 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

comic creators

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Comic Con India announces the launch of its first edition in Chennai. Taking place on February 17 & 18, 2024, this highly anticipated event promises to immerse fans in a world of comics, manga, anime, and all things pop culture.

Comic Con India is back on-ground and ready to bring the magic of pop culture, this time to namma Chennai. The event will showcase a plethora of international and Indian comic creators, renowned artists, and popular industry names.

“We are thrilled to bring Comic Con India’s first edition to the city of Chennai, a vibrant hub of art and entertainment. Chennai has a passionate community of pop culture enthusiasts, and we are excited to provide them with an unforgettable experience filled with comics, creativity, and connection. We aim to recognise and celebrate the city’s significance as a hub for creativity and its immense contribution to the pop culture landscape. We are excited to provide Chennai with an unforgettable experience filled with comics, creativity, and connection, and create a platform to showcase and support the incredible talent within India,” says Jatin Varma, founder, Comic Con India.

For details, stay tuned on www.comicconindia.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Comic Con India Chennai comic creators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp