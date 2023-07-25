A pup Project 

Monish Linus By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pets are members of many families who don’t find a mention in ration cards. Being the most loved, the pets and their parents share a love that is pure. It becomes much special when the adopted pet is a rescue. Adoption is a long-term commitment, and is mutually beneficial for both pets and the parents. To spread this awareness and of the process to follow while adopting a pet, a camp was set up recently by iAdopt at Kalakshetra Exhibition Grounds.

Any NGO, adoption agency or welfare organisation that works with animal adoption have to follow certain standard protocols set by the Animal Welfare Board of India. The adoption coordinators conduct pet shows or events in cities and showcase the rescued dogs to people planning to become pet parents.

As per protocols, the application of the individual is reviewed based on basic questions like the size of the house, number of residents, nature of existing pets in the house etc., through small interviews. Only after verifying these details can one adopt their new furry friend.

The first few weeks may be scary and disorienting for the pets, especially pups, as they face new environment. The coordinators educate the family to handle and take care of such situations. Patience is key for dog parents as that helps the pups to get over the fear and mingle with the family.

The importance of spaying was also explained. “Spaying a dog is a mandatory step we do before the adoption to protect the pups from force breeding and making profit out of that, also it expands the life span of both male and female pups,” said a volunteer. The motto of the event was simple; Protect, rescue, adopt, repeat. Their lives matter. Rescue animals.

CHENNAI: Pets are members of many families who don’t find a mention in ration cards. Being the most loved, the pets and their parents share a love that is pure. It becomes much special when the adopted pet is a rescue. Adoption is a long-term commitment, and is mutually beneficial for both pets and the parents. To spread this awareness and of the process to follow while adopting a pet, a camp was set up recently by iAdopt at Kalakshetra Exhibition Grounds. Any NGO, adoption agency or welfare organisation that works with animal adoption have to follow certain standard protocols set by the Animal Welfare Board of India. The adoption coordinators conduct pet shows or events in cities and showcase the rescued dogs to people planning to become pet parents. As per protocols, the application of the individual is reviewed based on basic questions like the size of the house, number of residents, nature of existing pets in the house etc., through small interviews. Only after verifying these details can one adopt their new furry friend.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The first few weeks may be scary and disorienting for the pets, especially pups, as they face new environment. The coordinators educate the family to handle and take care of such situations. Patience is key for dog parents as that helps the pups to get over the fear and mingle with the family. The importance of spaying was also explained. “Spaying a dog is a mandatory step we do before the adoption to protect the pups from force breeding and making profit out of that, also it expands the life span of both male and female pups,” said a volunteer. The motto of the event was simple; Protect, rescue, adopt, repeat. Their lives matter. Rescue animals.