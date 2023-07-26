Left bleeding on road after crash, man who went to buy dinner for family dies in Chennai

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: What does it take to help an accident victim? Going by the events that unfolded near Perambur on the night of July 18, a lot of courage. At around midnight, R G Sivaprathaban (41) from Perambur, was on his way back home on his bike. He was involved in a head-on collision with another bike on Raghavan Street in Sembium.

Not only did the two people on the other bike leave him bleeding on the road, but they also stole his phone. What was more shocking, as seen on CCTV footage of the incident, was that at least 11 passersby left without helping Sivaprathaban. After about six minutes, two men informed the police and called for an ambulance, said sources. He was rushed to the Stanley government hospital.

Sivaprathaban’s wife and child, who were waiting for him to come back with dinner, had no idea what had happened to him. And, the police could not reach them because he had no identity on him except the phone, which was stolen. By the time, they managed to identify him with the help of his bike registration number, it was too late. Sivaprathaban succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

After sifting through CCTV footage, police arrested Ramesh from Erukencheri under IPC 304(a) - causing death due to negligence. Under section 134 (a)(b) of the motor vehicle act, he was fined `10,000 for failing to inform the police or hospital. His friend Gautham was riding pillion. “Ramesh also sustained injuries in the accident. Gautham picked up the victim’s phone believing it to be Ramesh’s and the duo left the spot without informing the police or hospital,” said inspector Shyamala of Sembium traffic division.

While the police said they did not pick up the phone intentionally, sources said instead of registering a separate case for severe punishment, the accused was booked to be released on station bail. “It took about 36 hours to identify the victim. Since he had left home in a hurry, he did not carry any document other than the phone. The accused switched off the phone in fear of getting caught,” said a police source.

By the time, the police traced him through the vehicle registration number, Sivaprathaban succumbed to injuries. “Sivaprathaban’s told police that if they had known earlier, they could have provided him with better treatment and possibly saved his life. We had to go over footage from over 50 CCTV cameras to trace the accused,” said the police.

Sivaprathaban, a native of Tirupur was staying with his wife and child in Perambur. He was working as an area manager at a private firm. When TNIE asked the investigation officer why the accused was not booked for theft, the officer justified by stating that he took the phone by mistake. However, when asked why he had kept the phone with him for nearly a week without informing anyone, the police had no answer.

Meanwhile, Ramesh was released on station bail. A few police personnel, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that they were disappointed as they expected severe action against the accused.

Good Samaritan Law

The Good Samaritan Law protects people from any kind of harassment on the actions being taken by them to save the life of road accident victims

