Where art and enterprise converge: RMZ Foundation

CHENNAI: In the heart of Chennai’s bustling corporate hub, Porur, RMZ Foundation, an advocate of art and culture, has taken up a project that shows creativity knows no bounds. This time, their canvas of choice is the lobby of One Paramount- Campus 10, a commercial complex. RMZ Foundation’s dedication to promoting emerging artists and fostering a vibrant creative community led to their collaboration with Vadodara-based Avinash Kumar, an urban artist. The result is a mural that now adorns the walls of the building.

An artist extraordinaire

Avinash, known as Avi in the art community, carries an repertoire of work delving into the fusion of hyper-realism and anamorphic style, capturing the viewer’s imagination with witty and intelligent designs. His artistic journey began in 2013, and he has left his mark in various cities across India, including New Delhi, Gujarat, Mumbai and Coimbatore, since. “My art is mostly dependent on the people. I do a lot of research on their lives, their homes, and the elements they accept or neglect. I aim to highlight things that are often overlooked, and represent the diversity that India holds,” says Avinash.

The artist’s mural at One Paramount is an amalgamation of three distinct panels, each capturing the essence of Tamil Nadu’s vibrant culture with colours like green and yellow. The first panel showcases the serene beauty of Marina Beach, portraying the lives of fishermen and a male Bharatanatyam dancer breaking stereotypes. The second panel pays homage to chess with the queen depicted in vivid colours. Finally, the third panel features the handicrafts of Tamil Nadu — including the iconic Thanjavur doll, the terracotta horse, Nandi (a bull-like figure found in temples) — adding a touch of spirituality to the mural.

The vibrant colours and cultural symbols come together in unison, reminding viewers of the treasures found within the heart of Tamil Nadu. “I wanted the mural to revolve around the cultural and traditional elements that make Chennai and Tamil Nadu unique. It was essential to include both male and female perspectives to break stereotypes and showcase the rich diversity,” Avinash shares.

Empowering local communities

During the process of creating street arts in Coimbatore, Sri Perumbudur and Porur, Avinash engaged with the local community, exchanging ideas and gaining insights. His approach was to ensure that the mural resonated with the people and became a reflection of their lives. “The reaction of the local people was heartening. They asked questions, shared stories, and expressed joy. I believe my work should not be confined to galleries; it should reach the common people and inspire the younger generation to pursue their creative dreams,” he adds.

A firm believer in the power of art to change minds, Avinash conducts workshops for children, encouraging them to explore their artistic instincts beyond traditional perceptions. “Street art is about breaking free from societal norms and embracing creativity. I want to inspire the upcoming generations to see art as a means of expression and problem-solving. Art should not be limited by expensive materials; it should be accessible to all,” he notes.

Art unleashed

The art-infused environment now serves as a sanctuary of creativity, stimulating minds and inspiring imagination. Employees and visitors are drawn to the narrative woven by Avinash’s brushstrokes, sparking conversation and fostering a sense of shared pride in One Paramount.“Art is an integral part of our corporate culture, stimulating imagination and breaking barriers. It’s a testament to our belief that creativity fuels innovation,” states Anu Menda, founder and managing trustee of the foundation.

Avinash’s mural is an addition to the several wall arts of the city, paying a vibrant ode to Chennai’s soul and Tamil Nadu’s cultural tapestry. “It epitomises the power of art to bridge gaps, evoke emotions, and inspire generations to come. RMZ Foundation’s commitment to nurturing artistic talent and providing accessible art spaces ensures that Chennai remains a city pulsating with creativity and imagination,” adds Anu Menda, founder and managing trustee of RMZ foundation.

