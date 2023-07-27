Fisherman killed in Chennai for not sharing booze, two held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two young men, who killed a fisherman and dumped his body in the sea in Kasimedu harbour on Monday night were arrested on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Lokeshwaran (46) from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. His family lives in Andhra Pradesh and after a hard’s day work, Lokeshwaran used to sleep on a boat, said the police.

“On Monday night, when Lokeshwaran was enjoying his drinks, two men - Samuel (21) and Sanjay (21) - asked him to share the booze and when he refused, they allegedly demanded money to buy drinks. When Lokeshwaran refused to give them money, an argument broke out and he made them leave,” said a police officer.

Samuel and Sanjay returned a while later and attacked Lokeshwaran with logs and dumped his body into the sea. Lokeshwaran’s colleagues searched for him everywhere on Tuesday morning, but could not find him. At around 11, his body washed ashore.

Kasimedu Fishing Harbour police registered a case and sent the body to the Stanley Government Hospital for postmortem. The police after an investigation zeroed in on Samuel and Sanjay, who confessed to attacking Lokeshwaran. They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

