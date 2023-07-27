Home Cities Chennai

Fisherman killed in Chennai for not sharing booze, two held

Samuel and Sanjay returned a while later and attacked Lokeshwaran with logs and dumped his body into the sea.

Published: 27th July 2023 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Two young men, who killed a fisherman and dumped his body in the sea in Kasimedu harbour on Monday night were arrested on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Lokeshwaran (46) from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. His family lives in Andhra Pradesh and after a hard’s day work, Lokeshwaran used to sleep on a boat, said the police.

“On Monday night, when Lokeshwaran was enjoying his drinks, two men - Samuel (21) and Sanjay (21) - asked him to share the booze and when he refused, they allegedly demanded money to buy drinks. When Lokeshwaran refused to give them money, an argument broke out and he made them leave,” said a police officer.

Samuel and Sanjay returned a while later and attacked Lokeshwaran with logs and dumped his body into the sea. Lokeshwaran’s colleagues searched for him everywhere on Tuesday morning, but could not find him. At around 11, his body washed ashore.

Kasimedu Fishing Harbour police registered a case and sent the body to the Stanley Government Hospital for postmortem. The police after an investigation zeroed in on Samuel and Sanjay, who confessed to attacking Lokeshwaran. They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fisherman murder case Kasimedu harbour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp