July 28 meet to decide on projects for North Chennai makeover

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Various departments of the state government will meet on July 28 to decide on projects to be implemented for the development of North Chennai. According to sources, the government has asked 11 departments to identify gaps in amenities, including water supply, infrastructure, garbage removal, street management, school education, transport, and sports, among others.

The initiative, named ‘Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam,’ aims to address infrastructure deficits and gaps. It will be implemented by converging the funds of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority with ongoing schemes. North Chennai has been delineated based on the locality, and demography with an area of 170 sq km. It has a population of 26.5 lakh. The area covers Tiruvottiyur, Madhavaram, Kolathur, Perambur, R K Nagar, Royapuram, Harbour, Thiru-vi-ka Nagar, Villivakkam and Egmore constituencies.

In 2018, a ‘Special plan for the development of backward areas of North Chennai’ was planned. The areas which are being targeted under the project include Madhavaram, Manali, Thiruvottiyur, Tondiarpet and Royapuram.

The study highlighted strategies to make North Chennai more attractive for investment and the focus was on reducing pollution. At that time, Adi Dravidar Department, metro water, slum clearance board, corporation and various other departments were stakeholders. However, the previous government did not implement the project.

