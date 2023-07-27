Home Cities Chennai

July 28 meet to decide on projects for North Chennai makeover

The initiative, named ‘Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam,’ aims to address infrastructure deficits and gaps.

Published: 27th July 2023 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai

For representational purpose

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Various departments of the state government will meet on July 28 to decide on projects to be implemented for the development of North Chennai. According to sources, the government has asked 11 departments to identify gaps in amenities, including water supply, infrastructure, garbage removal, street management, school education, transport, and sports, among others.

The initiative, named ‘Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam,’ aims to address infrastructure deficits and gaps. It will be implemented by converging the funds of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority with ongoing schemes. North Chennai has been delineated based on the locality, and demography with an area of 170 sq km. It has a population of 26.5 lakh. The area covers Tiruvottiyur, Madhavaram, Kolathur, Perambur, R K Nagar, Royapuram, Harbour, Thiru-vi-ka Nagar, Villivakkam and Egmore constituencies.

In 2018, a ‘Special plan for the development of backward areas of North Chennai’ was planned. The areas which are being targeted under the project include Madhavaram, Manali, Thiruvottiyur, Tondiarpet and Royapuram.

The study highlighted strategies to make North Chennai more attractive for investment and the focus was on reducing pollution. At that time, Adi Dravidar Department, metro water, slum clearance board, corporation and various other departments were stakeholders. However, the previous government did not implement the project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
North Chennai TN govt Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp