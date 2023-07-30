Retteri lake in Chennai turns dumpyard for construction waste

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Construction debris is being dumped indiscriminately by contractors on open spaces near Retteri lake while officials turn a blind eye to it. When TNIE visited the area, it was found that debris was being dumped at three places - along the southern bank of Retteri lake, near a store and adjacent to a corporation manure production centre along Perambur-Red Hills road. An official with the corporation told TNIE, “It is the responsibility of the assistant executive engineer to monitor them.”

Locals said that contractors involved in sewage and stormwater drain work dump the construction debris on any open space convenient to them. Senthil, a resident of Retteri, told TNIE, “Eight months ago, lorries belonging to contractors engaged by the corporation came and dumped the debris here. They used this space as a temporary dump yard and cleared it at a later time. But for the past month, no one came to remove them. Dust from the piles of rubble is affecting nearby residents.”

“Earlier they used to dump the wastes inside the lake. After protests, it has reduced. But now they have started dumping in nearby open places. They are using these spaces as a dumpyard and authorities are turning a blind eye to their violations. Corporation officials should censure the contractors,” said Neelakannan, President, the Alliance of Residents Welfare Associations.

“Corporation has not authorised any places to be used for dumping rubble. Contractors might dump the rubble in unauthorised places. It is their duty to ensure that wastes are disposed of properly. We will check these locations and ensure they are removed,” regional deputy commissioner (North) Sivaguru Prabhakaran told TNIE.

