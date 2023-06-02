Commuters seek government intervention over temporary MRTS services suspension in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the decision to suspend MRTS services from July to January next year, between Chennai Beach and Chepauk to facilitate the laying of the fourth line is being reviewed, a section of rail passengers sought intervention from the state government.

The Chennai division of the railways issued a circular on May 25 to all departments, informing them that MRTS services operating between Beach and Velachery, will only be available between Chepauk and Velachery, starting July 1 until January 31, 2024.

This change in operations became necessary as officials stated that the overhead lines, signalling system, and power cables needed to be relocated to commence the construction of a 5.1 km fourth line between Chennai Beach and Chennai Egmore. Within a few hours, the public relation department of the railways announced that the decision to cancel services between Beach and Chepauk was under review, with further updates to be notified later.

Meanwhile, the commercial department of the railways began informing passengers about the cancellation of MRTS services per the directive issued on May 25. According to S Rajaraman, a Chetpet resident, he was informed by railway staff at Egmore station that there would be no service from Park Town and Chepauk starting July 1, when he tried to renew his quarterly season pass from Egmore to Velachery. “It was unfair that such a decision was taken without providing any alternative mode of transport for connectivity.”

Regular commuters also voiced their concerns, stating that the cancellation of trains for seven months would cause significant inconvenience, especially when the Velachery - St Thomas Mount line is almost complete. D Kumararaja from Adambakkam said, “After a delay of 12 years we are going to get direct train connectivity to Beach from Adambakkam. If the train terminates at Chepauk, passengers will lose connectivity to places such as the Madras High Court, Broadway bus stand, and Beach station. MRTS services should at least be allowed to operate until Park Town, from where people can switch to the Tambaram - Beach line to reach Beach station.”

He also stressed that MTC and share auto services be introduced if trains are terminated at any station other than Park Town.A spokesperson from the Chennai railway division said the matter is currently being studied, and any changes will be notified before July 1 or the commencement of work on the

new line.

