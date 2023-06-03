Home Cities Chennai

Heat spell burns Chennai, temperature close to 42 degrees for second consecutive day

Nungambakkam recorded 41.9 degrees and Meenambakkam 42.4 degrees Celsius. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It's another hot day for the people of Chennai, as temperatures in several weather stations across the city recorded a sizzling 41 degrees to 43 degrees Celsius, which is 3.5 degrees to 5 degrees above normal. 

The officials at the Regional Meteorological Centre here said the hot spell would continue for a few more days.

Though the official data for Saturday is not yet released, the authorities said it would be similar to that of Friday's readings, where Nungambakkam recorded 41.9 degrees and Meenambakkam 42.4 degrees Celsius.

It was the hottest temperature recorded in June in a decade. The normal temperature for the month of June in Chennai is 37.9 degree Celsius. 

Weather blogger Pradeep John, in his social media post, said even areas close to the sea in Chennai city are sizzling at 41 degrees and humidity close to 50 per cent. The wet-bulb temperature for the city at 1.30 pm was 31.3 degrees Celsius.

Another weather blogger K Srikanth said his personal weather station has peaked at 41.9 degrees. "The IMD numbers would be more or less similar or even higher."

According to IMD, this is not a heat wave as yet. The heat wave is declared when the departure from normal is 4.5 degrees to 6.4 degrees above normal for at least two consecutive days, experts said.

