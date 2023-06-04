Home Cities Chennai

160 flats, 15 shops under lens for plan violation in Chennai

Sources said that the developer applied for regularisation of the unauthorised construction which was rejected in 2011.

During inspection by CMDA, it was found that the 10 blocks have 353 dwelling units against the planning permission issued for 185 units | P Jawahar

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The fate of more than 160 housing units in 10 blocks in Chitra Avenue in Choolaimedu hangs in balance after they were served discontinuance notice by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority after the Madras High Court ordered to initiate action against unauthorised constructions. Most of those occupying the housing units are tenants.

It is learnt that planning permission was issued for the construction of nine blocks, a departmental store in one block cum residential building with a total of 185 dwelling units in 2000. However, during the inspection by CMDA, it was found that the 10 blocks have 353 dwelling units. Apart from that, the builder, instead of building a departmental store, leased it out for shops. Other violations include building of additional two floors and adding more dwelling units.

Sources said that the developer applied for regularisation of the unauthorised construction which was rejected in 2011. In 2015, CMDA issued lock and seal notice after the intervention of Madras High Court. However, the unauthorised constructions continued.

Last month Madras High court judge V Lakshminarayanan ordered CMDA member secretary to inspect the premises within two weeks and issue notice to the unauthorised constructions. The owners and occupiers have been asked to submit their explanation as per the high court order.The 10 blocks include Shopping-In, Vasu, Annand, Manikandan, Jayan, Shruthi, Suresh, Manju, Deepa and Inchakkal. It is learnt that all the 15 unauthorised shops have also been served notices.

