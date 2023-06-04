Woman found dead, police nab her sons in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a 50-year-old woman was found dead in a pool of blood at her son’s house in Thiruvallur on Friday night, the police have detained her two sons and are investigating the death. The deceased S Manjula was a resident of Poonga Nagar in Thiruvallur district, said the police.

Her husband Sekar works in a private company in the city. Her sons S Rajesh, 31, and S Ranjith, 28, live near their house in the locality. Rajesh works as an electrician while Ranjith is unemployed, said the police.

“On Friday evening Manjula and Ranjith had an argument in her house and later Manjula left for Rajesh’s house on Aavarampoo Street. Ranjith had sent his friend to check on his mother. His friend found Manjula lying in a pool of blood and informed Ranjith,” said a police officer.

Though Ranjith and his friend rushed Manjula to the hospital, she was declared dead on arrival. The Thiruvallur Taluk police registered a case and sent the body to the Thiruvallur Government Hospital.

