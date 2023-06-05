Home Cities Chennai

Hot weather in Chennai to continue till June 11

Experts said there might not be relief from hot weather until the second week of June, considering the moisture will be concentrated around the weather system forming in the Arabian Sea.

Published: 05th June 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The heat spell is likely to continue till June 11. On Sunday, Chennai recorded around 40 degrees Celsius, which is 2 degrees above normal. 

Nungambakkam has recorded 39.6 degrees, while Meenambakkam clocked 39.4 degrees. Though, it is comparatively less than Saturday’s recorded daytime temperature, where both the city weather stations breached 42 degrees for the first time in 11 years, the delay in the arrival of sea breeze has caused discomfort for extended periods.

The met office said the maximum temperature is likely to be around 39-41 degrees, about 2-3 degrees above normal at isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu for the next two days. Meanwhile, places like Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Karur and Namakkal might receive heavy rainfall on Monday.

Experts said there might not be relief from hot weather until the second week of June, considering the moisture will be concentrated around the weather system forming in the Arabian Sea.

