Home Cities Chennai

Discounted Chennai Metro parking charges from June 14

Meanwhile, Chennai Metro successfully held the trial of bulk QR ticket pre-booking for corporate events.

Published: 07th June 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to encourage more passengers to use the metro train services, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) announced discounted parking charges from June 14 for those who park their vehicles at metro parking and ride in the Metro for a day using a travel card. This offer also enables discounts on monthly parking passes, based on the travel history of the passenger in the last 30 days.

Meanwhile, Chennai Metro successfully held the trial of bulk QR ticket pre-booking for corporate events. This initiative allows corporate entities to provide their employees or participants with QR codes printed on event invitations.

Zifo Technologies Pvt Ltd joined hands with CMRL for this collaboration. This initiative is the first of its kind. For more details, contact CMRL via mail (lmc@cmrl.in, subject marked as bulk/corporate ticket pre-booking).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Metro Rail Limited Metro train services
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp