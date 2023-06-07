Discounted Chennai Metro parking charges from June 14

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to encourage more passengers to use the metro train services, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) announced discounted parking charges from June 14 for those who park their vehicles at metro parking and ride in the Metro for a day using a travel card. This offer also enables discounts on monthly parking passes, based on the travel history of the passenger in the last 30 days.

Meanwhile, Chennai Metro successfully held the trial of bulk QR ticket pre-booking for corporate events. This initiative allows corporate entities to provide their employees or participants with QR codes printed on event invitations.

Zifo Technologies Pvt Ltd joined hands with CMRL for this collaboration. This initiative is the first of its kind. For more details, contact CMRL via mail (lmc@cmrl.in, subject marked as bulk/corporate ticket pre-booking).

CHENNAI: In a bid to encourage more passengers to use the metro train services, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) announced discounted parking charges from June 14 for those who park their vehicles at metro parking and ride in the Metro for a day using a travel card. This offer also enables discounts on monthly parking passes, based on the travel history of the passenger in the last 30 days. Meanwhile, Chennai Metro successfully held the trial of bulk QR ticket pre-booking for corporate events. This initiative allows corporate entities to provide their employees or participants with QR codes printed on event invitations. Zifo Technologies Pvt Ltd joined hands with CMRL for this collaboration. This initiative is the first of its kind. For more details, contact CMRL via mail (lmc@cmrl.in, subject marked as bulk/corporate ticket pre-booking).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });