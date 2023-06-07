Salary delay: Aavin contract staff stages stir in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 50 contract workers protested in front of the Aavin dairy in Ambattur on Tuesday, demanding two months’ salaries. The workers alleged that the contractor had failed to pay for their work for the past two months and threatened to strike work. A few workers also claimed that the contractors had employed 14-year-old children for tasks such as packing and loading milk.

“We are the only breadwinner of our families. It’s not easy to make ends meet but we manage it somehow,” said a worker. He added that Aavin had not released payment to the contracting firm, resulting in the delay of their wages.

When contacted, Aavin officials denied the allegations of employing children for temporary work. “We have addressed the issue with the contractor, and the payment matters will be resolved promptly,” said an official.

CHENNAI: About 50 contract workers protested in front of the Aavin dairy in Ambattur on Tuesday, demanding two months’ salaries. The workers alleged that the contractor had failed to pay for their work for the past two months and threatened to strike work. A few workers also claimed that the contractors had employed 14-year-old children for tasks such as packing and loading milk. “We are the only breadwinner of our families. It’s not easy to make ends meet but we manage it somehow,” said a worker. He added that Aavin had not released payment to the contracting firm, resulting in the delay of their wages. When contacted, Aavin officials denied the allegations of employing children for temporary work. “We have addressed the issue with the contractor, and the payment matters will be resolved promptly,” said an official. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });