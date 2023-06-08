Chennai boy gets wildcard entry to compete in International Surf Open at Mahabalipuram

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 10th class boy prodigy from a traditional fishing hamlet near Chennai will be India's wildcard entry in the International Surf Open, part of the World Surfing League (WSL), at Mahabalipuram from August 14-20.

Kishore Kumar, a 15-year-old from Kovalam village, has been rising up the national rankings and won two medals at the recently concluded Indian Open of Surfing in Karnataka. He came first both in Groms (under 16) as well as the Open category.

Arun Vasu, president of Surfing Federation of India (SFI) and Tamil Nadu Surf Association, told TNIE Kumar was being groomed and his development was being closely monitored for past two years. "He was sent for special training in Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia, where the waves are different. Based on feedback, we feel he is now ready to compete against international athletes. Kumar will be the youngest and one of 12 wildcard entries in the WSL Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 event."

Ahead of the event, Kumar will be testing his skills in the Asian Surfing Championship in Maldives next month. The host island is Thulusdhoo, which is famous for its world class and famous surf break called 'Cokes'. "Surfers from 24 countries will completing in the Asia championship. This will offer good exposure for Kumar," Vasu said and added his foundation has signed Kumar for five years to support his development.

U-16 Kamali Moorthy in action at Indian open held recently in Karnataka.

Kumar told TNIE that he started surfing at the age of 10. "My father is fisherman and works as a life-guard at Surf Turf school run by Vasu. I used to go, observe and learn."



Samai Kalayellay, who organised a coaching camp for seven athletes from Tamil Nadu ahead of Indian Open in Karnataka said, "Kumar is a special talent and a bright future prospect. There are few others from Tamil Nadu - Kamali Moorthy, who won two medals in Indian Open, and 18-year-old Srikanth who are equally good."

Tamil Nadu government has released `2.7 crore for organising International Surf Open in Mahabalipuram, where the wave is considered to be the best spot in the country during the summer swell season. Only recently, SFI for the first time has sent an Indian team for ISA World Surfing Games in El Salvador.

