Four women cops refuse to pay food bill, suspended in Chennai

Gautham Selvarajan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four policewomen attached to Guduvanchery All Women Police Station were placed under suspension on Wednesday after they allegedly created a ruckus at an eatery in Padappai on Sunday night. A video of the incident went viral. Based on a complaint from the eatery owner and after analysing CCTV footage, Tambaram City Police Commissioner A Amalraj ordered their suspension. A departmental inquiry is on.

According to police sources, the four personnel were identified as inspector Vijayalakshmi, head constable Jayamala, and two other constables Kausalya and Aishwarya. All four women were on night patrol near Padappai on Sunday. They went to an eatery and ordered juices and snacks. After finishing, the women started to leave without paying. When the cashier asked for the money, they began to argue with him. The cashier then contacted the owner and told the women to talk to him. The cops allegedly argued with the owner also and left without paying, said sources.

The CCTV footage shows one of the policewomen allegedly threatening the cashier, asking him to come to the station and meet the inspector. The cashier can be heard saying that the shop can only offer tea for free, to which the women police personnel said it is of no use to them. Even while arguing with the cashier, the women can be seen helping themselves to the candies, water bottles and snacks from the counter.

On Tuesday, the eatery owner complained at the Manimangalam police station. He also submitted the CCTV footage from the eatery as evidence. After analysing the footage, the matter was forwarded to Tambaram Police Commissioner A Amalraj. After a preliminary inquiry, he ordered their suspension on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said, “The policewomen have been placed under suspension for now. After the departmental inquiry, a report would be submitted. Based on the findings, further course of action will be decided.”

CHENNAI: Four policewomen attached to Guduvanchery All Women Police Station were placed under suspension on Wednesday after they allegedly created a ruckus at an eatery in Padappai on Sunday night. A video of the incident went viral. Based on a complaint from the eatery owner and after analysing CCTV footage, Tambaram City Police Commissioner A Amalraj ordered their suspension. A departmental inquiry is on. According to police sources, the four personnel were identified as inspector Vijayalakshmi, head constable Jayamala, and two other constables Kausalya and Aishwarya. All four women were on night patrol near Padappai on Sunday. They went to an eatery and ordered juices and snacks. After finishing, the women started to leave without paying. When the cashier asked for the money, they began to argue with him. The cashier then contacted the owner and told the women to talk to him. The cops allegedly argued with the owner also and left without paying, said sources. The CCTV footage shows one of the policewomen allegedly threatening the cashier, asking him to come to the station and meet the inspector. The cashier can be heard saying that the shop can only offer tea for free, to which the women police personnel said it is of no use to them. Even while arguing with the cashier, the women can be seen helping themselves to the candies, water bottles and snacks from the counter.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On Tuesday, the eatery owner complained at the Manimangalam police station. He also submitted the CCTV footage from the eatery as evidence. After analysing the footage, the matter was forwarded to Tambaram Police Commissioner A Amalraj. After a preliminary inquiry, he ordered their suspension on Wednesday. A senior police officer said, “The policewomen have been placed under suspension for now. After the departmental inquiry, a report would be submitted. Based on the findings, further course of action will be decided.”