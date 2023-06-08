Home Cities Chennai

The various expressions of freedom

The event will be free for all and people who wish to participate can register at the venue.

Published: 08th June 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Diya Maria George
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stating the relation between art and freedom in his book The Letters and Diaries of Oskar Schlemmer, German painter and designer Oskar Schlemmer writes, “A work of art is a declaration of freedom. There has never been anything so difficult for mankind to bear as freedom.” When art serves as such a powerful medium to tell all kinds of stories, artists need to have the right platform and acceptance for survival and growth. As part of the 15th Chennai Rainbow Self Respect Pride March, Kattiyakkari, a theatre group in Chennai, and Alt+Art Festival are collaborating with Alliance Française de Madras - Indo French Cultural centre to celebrate the pride month with an open mic event for all the queer artistes and allies. Srijith Sundaram, queer activist and founder-director, Kattiyakari, says, “Queer makkal ellathiliyume irrukkanga.(In every sector there are queer people). Ellareyum serthu onna konduvarathikku ithu oru platform thaan.(This is a platform to unite everybody).”

Showcasing numerous performances by the queer community and allies, including drama, songs, instrumental pieces, storytelling and workshops, the event aims to celebrate queer talent and put spotlight on the problems that the queer community faces. “We plan on conducting a workshop from 10 am to 4 pm. This will be an intimate and personal workshop where almost 25-30 artistes from all categories can register in advance and attend. They can contact Kattiyakkari and fill a registration form. We invite all the artistes from the queer and the marginalised communities. Art melai vechirikara oru mariyadhayum nambikkayum kondu than indha event naanga nadatha porom (We are conducting this event based on respect and trust in art),” shares Srijith, who has been an artiste and activist for the past 20 years. He adds that there will be no creative restrictions and any artiste can perform. The main event will be from 5.30 pm. Performances from artistes like Mangai, Gana Vimala, Sahodaran Jaya, Malini Jeevarathnam, Sowndharya Gopi, Krishna are also expected. The event will be free for all and people who wish to participate can register at the venue.

Krishna, founder of Alt+Art, says, “Alt+Art Festival, dedicated to challenging traditional notions of what is considered “good” and “valid” art, aims to host events such as this one in order to create space for the queer and marginalised communities, and to support their art. Please do join us for a euphoric evening of festivities and fun.”

OPEN MIC

Date: June 11, Sunday
Time: 5.30pm onwards
Place: Alliance Francaise,  Nungambakkam
Contact: Kattiyakkari- 8248590974/9025324528 Alt+Art Festival- 8056218218

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
freedomThe Letters and Diaries of Oskar SchlemmerAlliance Française de Madras
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp