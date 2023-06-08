The various expressions of freedom

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stating the relation between art and freedom in his book The Letters and Diaries of Oskar Schlemmer, German painter and designer Oskar Schlemmer writes, “A work of art is a declaration of freedom. There has never been anything so difficult for mankind to bear as freedom.” When art serves as such a powerful medium to tell all kinds of stories, artists need to have the right platform and acceptance for survival and growth. As part of the 15th Chennai Rainbow Self Respect Pride March, Kattiyakkari, a theatre group in Chennai, and Alt+Art Festival are collaborating with Alliance Française de Madras - Indo French Cultural centre to celebrate the pride month with an open mic event for all the queer artistes and allies. Srijith Sundaram, queer activist and founder-director, Kattiyakari, says, “Queer makkal ellathiliyume irrukkanga.(In every sector there are queer people). Ellareyum serthu onna konduvarathikku ithu oru platform thaan.(This is a platform to unite everybody).”

Showcasing numerous performances by the queer community and allies, including drama, songs, instrumental pieces, storytelling and workshops, the event aims to celebrate queer talent and put spotlight on the problems that the queer community faces. “We plan on conducting a workshop from 10 am to 4 pm. This will be an intimate and personal workshop where almost 25-30 artistes from all categories can register in advance and attend. They can contact Kattiyakkari and fill a registration form. We invite all the artistes from the queer and the marginalised communities. Art melai vechirikara oru mariyadhayum nambikkayum kondu than indha event naanga nadatha porom (We are conducting this event based on respect and trust in art),” shares Srijith, who has been an artiste and activist for the past 20 years. He adds that there will be no creative restrictions and any artiste can perform. The main event will be from 5.30 pm. Performances from artistes like Mangai, Gana Vimala, Sahodaran Jaya, Malini Jeevarathnam, Sowndharya Gopi, Krishna are also expected. The event will be free for all and people who wish to participate can register at the venue.

Krishna, founder of Alt+Art, says, “Alt+Art Festival, dedicated to challenging traditional notions of what is considered “good” and “valid” art, aims to host events such as this one in order to create space for the queer and marginalised communities, and to support their art. Please do join us for a euphoric evening of festivities and fun.”

OPEN MIC

Date: June 11, Sunday

Time: 5.30pm onwards

Place: Alliance Francaise, Nungambakkam

Contact: Kattiyakkari- 8248590974/9025324528 Alt+Art Festival- 8056218218

