Chennai Smart City to decide on funds to build new Villivakkam tank

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The creation of a new tank in Villivakkam at a cost of Rs 9.88 crore and the construction of a command, control and disaster response centre/smart governance centre at a cost of Rs 9.11 crore inside the Ripon building complex is likely to be discussed during the 31st meeting of the Chennai Smart City Limited on Friday.

The unutilised funds of the Mambalam Canal project could be used for the two projects, said sources.

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had proposed to construct ground plus four green buildings inside Ripon building for the command-and-control centre and also to accommodate offices for Chennai Smart City Limited, safe city, ITS, parking management system, public bicycle sharing system and various special projects.

Initially, a detailed project report was approved by the high-powered project sanctioning committee of Chennai Smart City Limited in 2020 for Rs 47 crore, but the tender value has now increased to Rs 57 crore. The due date for the work on the building to be completed is by the end of this month. The revised administrative sanction of Rs 57 crore is being placed before the board for its consideration and approval.

Meanwhile, the new tank in Villiakkam is being undertaken by the GCC on 8.5 acres. This is being done following a directive from the National Green Tribunal. The Villivakkam tank on 27.50 acres, a shallow oxidation pond, was developed into a deeper waterbody to increase the water holding capacity.

The water holding capacity has been increased over 14 times more than the original oxidation pond capacity to 2,90,000 cubic metres. Due to the conversion of this oxidation pond as a waterbody in 2021, SIDCO Nagar was relieved from inundation.

Now, the GCC will develop an additional waterbody with a capacity of 50,000 cubic metres. The additional tank is being built to prevent flooding in the surrounding areas and to increase the groundwater level.

