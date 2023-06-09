Home Cities Chennai

Income Tax department in Chennai gets first conviction for financial year 2023-24

The Tax defaulter filed its return of Income for the annual year 2017-18 without paying the tax admitted in the return of income and the same remained unpaid till the date of the order of conviction.

Published: 09th June 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Income Tax Department (TN&P), Chennai has got the first conviction for the financial year 2023-24 against a private limited company engaged in civil construction business for the willful attempt to evade payment of Income-tax.

A prosecution complaint was filed before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Economic Offences-I, against the tax defaulter and its two directors for the offences of willful evasion of payment of tax. Chief examination of the prosecution witnesses was conducted and charges were framed by the Special Public Prosecutor L Muralikrishnan on behalf of the Department.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate for Economic Offences –I, Chennai passed an order on April 11, 2023, holding the tax defaulter and its directors guilty of the offences. The accused company has been convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of Rs. 25,000.  The Managing Director and the Director of the Company have also been convicted and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for one year and to pay fine of Rs.25,000.

