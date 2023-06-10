Drunk man throws wooden log on railway track in Chennai, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man was arrested by the Government Railway Police for allegedly throwing a wooden log on railway tracks near Nemilichery. The loco pilot of a goods train noticed the log and stopped the train.

According to the police, the man who placed the log on the tracks was identified as V Babu of Thirunindravur. The incident happened early Wednesday morning. The engine was headed from Thirunundravur to Nemilichery when the loco pilot noticed the log. As per Railway Police sources, the log weighed 20 kg and was three feet long.

He was apprehended when he was walking near the railway tracks. The police said Babu allegedly threw the wooden log on the tracks in an inebriated state. He was then booked under section 150 (1) (a) of the Railway Act.

