Egmore station upgrade: Residents have urged railways to revise plans to minimise tree loss

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Egmore railway quarters, located along EVR Periyar Salai, are distressed as a large number of century-old trees, which serve as the area’s lungs, are scheduled to be cut down to facilitate the redevelopment of Chennai Egmore station. While many trees have already been felled to make way for a concrete batching plant, as part of the Egmore station upgrade, residents have urged the railways to revise their plans to minimise tree loss. The affected area currently houses approximately 300 to 400 trees, ranging in age from 50 to 80 years.

Local resident S Dinesh Babu said the Chennai division has already demolished half of the quarters and will soon begin the process of felling the trees. He appealed to the railways to explore alternatives that would minimise the number of trees being cut. “Trees which house birds and other species play a vital role in the eco-system. It would take over 15 years for new trees to reach maturity,” said Babu adding that he already sent representation to the National Green Tribunal.

The redevelopment of Egmore station, with a budget of Rs 734.91 crore, began last year. The modernisation plans include the construction of two terminals, one on the EVR Periyar Salai side and another on the Gandhi Irwin Road side. These terminal buildings are proposed to be ground-plus-three structures, offering amenities such as waiting lounges, ticketing areas, commercial spaces, and a roof plaza, among others.

Furthermore, multi-level car parking structures, with ground-plus-five floors, are planned on both sides of the entrance. Additionally, a three-floor parcel office and railway post office will be built on EVR Periyar Salai road. According to official documents, the total built-up area on Periyar Salai road is 18,020 sqm.

While the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the state transport department follow a policy of planting 10 saplings for every tree cut in their projects, the railways have not adhered to such procedures thus far.

When contacted, a spokesperson for the Southern Railway said, “All the necessary statutory approvals have been obtained for the project, including the removal of trees. However, we will look into the matter.”

CHENNAI: Residents of Egmore railway quarters, located along EVR Periyar Salai, are distressed as a large number of century-old trees, which serve as the area’s lungs, are scheduled to be cut down to facilitate the redevelopment of Chennai Egmore station. While many trees have already been felled to make way for a concrete batching plant, as part of the Egmore station upgrade, residents have urged the railways to revise their plans to minimise tree loss. The affected area currently houses approximately 300 to 400 trees, ranging in age from 50 to 80 years. Local resident S Dinesh Babu said the Chennai division has already demolished half of the quarters and will soon begin the process of felling the trees. He appealed to the railways to explore alternatives that would minimise the number of trees being cut. “Trees which house birds and other species play a vital role in the eco-system. It would take over 15 years for new trees to reach maturity,” said Babu adding that he already sent representation to the National Green Tribunal. The redevelopment of Egmore station, with a budget of Rs 734.91 crore, began last year. The modernisation plans include the construction of two terminals, one on the EVR Periyar Salai side and another on the Gandhi Irwin Road side. These terminal buildings are proposed to be ground-plus-three structures, offering amenities such as waiting lounges, ticketing areas, commercial spaces, and a roof plaza, among others.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Furthermore, multi-level car parking structures, with ground-plus-five floors, are planned on both sides of the entrance. Additionally, a three-floor parcel office and railway post office will be built on EVR Periyar Salai road. According to official documents, the total built-up area on Periyar Salai road is 18,020 sqm. While the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the state transport department follow a policy of planting 10 saplings for every tree cut in their projects, the railways have not adhered to such procedures thus far. When contacted, a spokesperson for the Southern Railway said, “All the necessary statutory approvals have been obtained for the project, including the removal of trees. However, we will look into the matter.”