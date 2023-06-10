Glittering glory: Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers captivate generations with timeless designs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers have captivated generations of families with their exquisite craftsmanship and timeless designs. For over a century, this house of jewellery has woven a rich tapestry of history and tradition, a legacy that persists to this day. The guidance of the venerable elders within the VBJ family and the commitment to quality by the younger generation has ensured that their artistry in crafting antique-like jewellery continues to mesmerise patrons.

During a recent gathering of multi-generational owners of the Vummidi family, they reaffirmed their perspective on jewellery making. Ethiraj Vummidi (97), Sudhakar Vummidi, Raghunath Vummidi, Udayakumar Vummidi, Rajesh Vummidi, Amarendran Vummidi, and Kiritish Vummidi recounted how they rose from humble beginnings.

“Jewels are not mere amalgamations of gold and silver, but rather vessels of culture that forge a profound bond between the jeweller and the buyer. A genuine jeweller has the power to instil in the buyer a lasting loyalty that transcends the passage of years and decades, and it is precisely this remarkable ability that has garnered VBJ its well-deserved renown,” they asserted, adding, “We aim to revive the concept of trusted family jewellers and nurture it. A family jeweller represents a bond between the seller and the buyer. For instance, many people visit our shops to purchase mangalyam for their children because their ancestors bought it from us. We want to bring back this concept in all its glory.”

Sengol under spotlight

Reflecting on the recent resurgence of interest surrounding the historic Sengol, which was presented to India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, upon the nation’s liberation 75 years ago, the VBJ family embarks on a nostalgic journey down memory lane. “In 2019, we came across a Tamil weekly article that mentioned the name of the eldest in the family Ethiraj Vummidi was involved in the making of the Sengol. This revelation ignited a profound sense of honour within us and we embarked on a quest to locate this precious artefact,” they recalled.

“We got negative replies from numerous museums across the country. At last, a glimmer of hope emerged when a museum in Allahabad informed us that they possessed a sceptre. As a team, we visited the museum and confirmed that it was indeed originally made by VBJ. We then took measurements and crafted a replica of the Sengol,” said Amarendran Vummidi and added that with meticulous precision, they recorded the measurements and embarked on the creation of an exquisite replica of the Sengol.

The Vummidi family had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi during the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Ethiraj Vummidi, the patriarch of the family, was bestowed with a well-deserved tribute. “We were with the Prime Minister for a very short time. The Prime Minister was very happy to see us and we deem it a great privilege,” they said.

Ethiraj Vummudi

Seeking success

It was in the year 1900 that Vummidi Bangaru Chetty laid the foundations of their legacy, emerging from the quaint town of Gudiyatham in the Vellore district. In the early days, he traversed nearby temples, such as the Pallikonda Perumal temple and Amman temple, offering his meticulously crafted jewellery during festive celebrations. Subsequently, the family relocated to Chennai, where they inaugurated their first store on Govindappa Naicken Street, 123 years ago.

Their dedication and artistry aided them in expanding their reach with the establishment of multiple branches. A family that constantly strives for success, their commitment to craftsmanship was recognised with a bronze medal at the International World Skills Forum during the Global Skill Challenge held in Australia in 2019. This accolade was awarded in the category of jewellery designing and manufacturing, a testament to their exceptional skill and unwavering dedication to their craft.

“The jewellery crafted at VBJ has become treasured heirlooms in countless families.

They have been entrusted with the creation of idols and jewellery for temples not only within the country but also in far-reaching corners of the world, including the United States of America, Singapore, and Malaysia. One of their significant contributions was the platinum ornament for Lord Balaji in Tirupati,” they recalled. Additionally, VBJ has pioneered the introduction of SynthDetect technology to India, revolutionising the identification of artificial and natural diamonds. It is through the establishment of trust and the forging of deep bonds that Vummidi Bangaru continues to thrive, capturing the hearts of generations to come.

