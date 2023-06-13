182 trees to be axed for railway project

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced that 182 trees at the railway quarters in Egmore along Periyar EVR Salai will be axed as part of the Egmore station redevelopment project. An article published by TNIE on Saturday highlighted the significance of these trees and their fate to make way for the redevelopment project.

The spokesperson of the zonal railway told TNIE that 318 trees were identified for the redevelopment project and the railway administration had obtained clearance from the district green committee.

Out of the 318 trees, 103 will be transplanted to other locations within the railway premises in the city, while 33 trees will be pruned and retained in their current location. Due to land scarcity, 182 trees will be felled to facilitate the redevelopment project.

The official said that the railways will plant 10 saplings for every tree felled for the project, adding that the Southern Railway has planted 1.2 lakh saplings on railway premises in the 2022-23 financial year and 16,743 saplings between April 1 and May 31 this year.

