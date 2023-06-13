Home Cities Chennai

182 trees to be axed for railway project

In response to TNIE report, SR says 103 out of 318 trees identified for project will be transplanted 

Published: 13th June 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Around 300 trees will be affected by the redevelopment project at Egmore | Express

Around 300 trees will be affected by the redevelopment project at Egmore | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Southern Railway has announced that 182 trees at the railway quarters in Egmore along Periyar EVR Salai will be axed as part of the Egmore station redevelopment project. An article published by TNIE on Saturday highlighted the significance of these trees and their fate to make way for the redevelopment project.

The spokesperson of the zonal railway told TNIE that 318 trees were identified for the redevelopment project and the railway administration had obtained clearance from the district green committee.

Out of the 318 trees, 103 will be transplanted to other locations within the railway premises in the city, while 33 trees will be pruned and retained in their current location. Due to land scarcity, 182 trees will be felled to facilitate the redevelopment project.

The official said that the railways will plant 10 saplings for every tree felled for the project, adding that the Southern Railway has planted 1.2 lakh saplings on railway premises in the 2022-23 financial year and 16,743 saplings between April 1 and May 31 this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Southern Railway182 trees Egmore Periyar EVR Salai
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp