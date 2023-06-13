Home Cities Chennai

Chennai’s green index below WHO level for healthy living

Urban green infrastructure is considered a key element in improving quality of life and creating an appropriate framework for sustainable cities.

Published: 13th June 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

After inauguration of the newly restored Thiru Vi Ka Park in Shenoy Nagar by the metro rail, there were no more than 1,200 trees including Miyawaki forests in the park built to increase green cover | Express

After inauguration of the newly restored Thiru Vi Ka Park in Shenoy Nagar by the metro rail. (Express)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The heat in the city has been unbearable all through this month and it could be linked to the depleting green vegetation that has been making way for infrastructure like metro rail and roads.

According to the draft City Climate Action Plan prepared by the Chennai Corporation, the green space per capita, an indicator to assess urban green infrastructure in the city, is 8.75 square metre per person, which is unhealthy against the prescribed 9.5 sq.m. per person for healthy living as per World Health Organisation.

Urban green infrastructure is considered a key element in improving quality of life and creating an appropriate framework for sustainable cities. In Chennai, it is a negative relationship with vegetation and water bodies. Higher temperatures are observed in areas with lower vegetation and waterbodies.

From 1991 to 2021, Chennai has seen a threefold increase in the built-up area (from 102 sq.km to 295 sq.km), while the vegetation cover has reduced from 23% to 17% (from 101.9 sq. km to 74.35 sq. km). Additionally, a significant decrease has also been observed in the area of water bodies, from 8% to 4%, the draft report accessed by TNIE stated.

The temperature is observed to be significantly higher in areas where the land surface is covered by materials such as concrete, asphalt, metal and sand, compared to areas with water bodies and vegetation. Higher temperatures have been recorded in industrial areas such as Sidco industrial estate and integral coach factory, while parks, gardens, forests and waterbodies are comparatively cooler, says the report.

The impact of increased heat is higher on urban poor communities, as they live in thermally uncomfortable built environments with higher densities, low vegetation cover and limited choice over roofing materials, the report states. In Chennai, 27% of the slum houses use asbestos sheets as a roofing material, which heats much faster than cement roofs. 

Limited access to fresh water adds to this dilemma by increasing the risk of dehydration. The report quoting Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital states that 30 to 50 patients with heat-related symptoms are reported between April and June each year.

However, to increase the green cover, CMDA has partnered with The Nature Conservancy India to implement ‘Greenprint for Chennai’ under the third masterplan, to enhance the city’s green cover, protect its rivers, waterbodies and coastal wetlands. 

Shrinking Greenery

The green space per capita in the city is 8.75 sq.m/person, against WHO prescribed 9.5 sq.m/person

  • From 1991 to 2021, Chennai has seen a threefold increase in the built-up area (from 102 sq.km to 295 sq.km) 
  • Vegetation cover has reduced from 23% to 17% (from 101.9 to 74.35 sq. km)
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Health OrganisationChennai Corporation green index
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp