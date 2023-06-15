  Women 20 Summit begins in Mamallapuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Women 20, the official engagement group of G20, held its Jan Bhagidari (Citizens’ Connect) event in Mahabalipuram on Wednesday. The summit will take place until Friday on the theme ‘Women-Led Development- Transform, Thrive and Transcend’.

The citizen connect event on the theme - ‘The Journey of Empowerment,’ was supported by the National Rural Livelihood Mission, Tamil Nadu Department of Rural Development and Central Ministry of Rural Development.

During the event, stories of women from across the country were shared with the delegates.

Supreme Court Advocate Bansuri Swaraj reiterated India’s commitment towards women-led development and emphasised policies focussing on women’s financial literacy, digital literacy, healthcare and sanitation and empowering women at the grassroots level.

An exhibition from grassroots entrepreneurs of TN, supported by the Department of Rural Development, will be held during the summit. It will include exhibits by W20 Argentina and W20 Indonesia.

The inaugural remarks will be given by Dr Sandhya Purecha, chair of W20 India.

Dr Shamika Ravi, chair of the W20 Communique Drafting Committee, Dr Shombi Sharp, UN resident coordinator, India, Amitabh Kant, Sherpa G20, Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development, and Dharitri Patnaik, chief coordinator W20 will be present. The W20 Communique 2023, which provides actionable recommendations to the G20 leaders to incorporate in the G20 Leaders’ Declaration, will be released.

