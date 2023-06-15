Zoho to develop large language model for generative AI 

Home Cities Chennai

An LLM is a deep learning algorithm that can recognise, summarise, translate, predict and generate content based on knowledge gained from massive datasets.

CHENNAI:  The software as a service (SaaS) provider, Zoho, plans to develop a large language model for generative artificial intelligence-based applications. Zoho is developing an LLM in the mid-to-long term, which will be capable of conversing, summarising, paraphrasing and adapting to new tasks with zero-shot learning techniques empowering AI-driven communications and knowledge discovery, said Praval Singh, vice-president of marketing and customer experiences. “We are working on our LLM but that is a long-term plan,” he said. In the short term, it aims to integrate AI-based applications in its enterprise suite. 

An LLM is a deep learning algorithm that can recognise, summarise, translate, predict and generate content based on knowledge gained from massive datasets. Zoho develops and maintains data centres for its purpose, which is crucial in developing LLMs. However, they also require a huge amount of capital and talent. Analysts estimate the cost to develop a ChatGPT-like LLM would take 5 million USD.

TNIE reported Zoho’s plans to develop an LLM in April 2023. During an interaction, chief executive Sridhar Vembu said the company has around 70 engineers working on AI-based enterprise applications and it will focus on enterprise applications, not on consumer AI. He also urged the union government to develop indigenous capabilities in AI and prevent monopoly by select foreign players in the field.

(With inputs from PTI)

