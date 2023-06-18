Home Cities Chennai

Chennai wakes up to rainy morning, may continue well into the week

This June has been among Chennai's hottest. However, the IMD stated that the temperatures would gradually come down in Tamil Nadu from Sunday.

Published: 18th June 2023 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai rains

The spell of rains is expected to bring down the temperatures in the Chennai city. (Photo | P Ravikumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai woke up to rain on Sunday morning, bringing a much-needed respite from the heat this summer. Chennai, along with neighbouring Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts recorded moderate rain with thunderstorms. 

According to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department, cloudy skies with moderate rains are on the cards for Chennai until Tuesday (June 20) due to the cyclonic circulation over Southeast Bay of Bengal and southwesterlies. This is followed by a possibility of thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday. This spell of rains is expected to bring down the temperatures in the city which is likely to record a minimum of 29 °C and a maximum of 36 °C during this period. 

This June has been among Chennai's hottest. However, the IMD stated that the temperatures would gradually come down in Tamil Nadu from Sunday. Meanwhile, city residents took to celebrating the rain on Twitter with #ChennaiRains trending on Sunday. 

Heavy rain is also likely to occur in isolated parts of Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirapalli and Mayiladuthurai districts on Sunday. Heavy rain is also set to continue on Monday in Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai.

