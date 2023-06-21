Home Cities Chennai

MTC survey in Chennai will set benchmark for operations 

The survey is being conducted as part of the Chennai City Partnership, an initiative of the finance department, under the Chennai Sustainable Urban Services Program (C-SUSP).

Published: 21st June 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

MTC survey will assess parameters like cleanliness, travel comfort, personal safety on buses and at bus stops, punctuality, efficiency of bus services | Express

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  To improve operation and establish a minimum standard of services, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has decided to conduct a field-level survey in the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA). The tendering process to appoint a consultant for conducting the five-year baseline survey began on Monday.

According to an official, “Based on commuters’ feedback, a baseline will be established for the service level to be maintained by the MTC during the first year. This standard will then be maintained for the subsequent four years to measure the improvement in service.” The survey is being conducted as part of the Chennai City Partnership, an initiative of the finance department, under the Chennai Sustainable Urban Services Program (C-SUSP).

The C-SUSP was implemented to secure a loan of Rs 2,400 crore from the World Bank, in addition to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). The loan will be granted based on the ability of urban government agencies, including MTC, to meet the needs of the users, which will be determined through the survey, revealed the official document.

The survey will assess parameters like bus cleanliness, travel comfort, personal safety on buses and at bus stops, punctuality, the efficiency of the bus service and others. Survey will be conducted on buses, bus terminals, bus stops along different routes and other areas. The survey aims to include a total of 2,310 respondents, with an equal representation of men and women, including senior citizens and persons living with disabilities.

From the core city area (within corporation limits), 1,155 respondents (385 from each income category - low-income (LI), middle-income (MI), and high-income (HI)) will be selected. Similarly, an equal number of participants will be surveyed in the city outskirts (within the CMA), also categorized as LI, MI, and HI. 
The MTC official said, “We recently introduced panic buttons, CCTV cameras, and a mobile app that provides real-time bus location. Based on commuter feedback, changes will be made in the operation of buses.”

As of June, the MTC fleet consists of 3,436 buses.

