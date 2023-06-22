Aesthetics and architecture on display 

Sonu M Kothari By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A hall full of stalls exhibiting the latest trends in interior designing and architecture is nothing short of a wonderland for every architecture enthusiast. Bringing this to Chennai is Big3 Exhibitions with The Architect and Interior Expo, 2023 at the Chennai Trade Centre, Nandanam, where curated collection of design elements and construction essentials will be on display. “We are expecting a turn out of more than 7,000 visitors for the exhibition and are providing free entry for all,” says J Sathish, organiser, Big3 Exhibitions.

This is the 7th edition of the annual exhibition. A total of 120 stalls varying from floor, uPVC, lighting, taps and fittings, building and construction, doors, gates, roofing vendors will be available. More than 70 per cent of stalls are occupied by new exhibitors — companies and products that were not listed in the earlier editions of the exhibition, are opening stalls for the public to experience. Visitors can expect stalls from Kaiyaan Lighting, Casagrand, Venus home appliances, Jal joy of India, Smart Polywood, among others.

Since everything is available online and is just a click away, it is indeed a task for the organisers to bring in a crowd. “Our aim is to bring in visitors and give them a variety to choose from so that they keep coming back year after year. Visitors usually come in excited to take back something useful and helpful, in that way calling in new exhibitors, works. The focus of the event is product oriented and providing the best,” he says.

The three-day long exhibition opens for public visit from 10 am to 7.30 pm from June 23-25. The visitors can either present their business card or fill out a form that includes their basic details at entry. The display is not only aimed at architects, interior designers, builders, civil engineers and the people from the industry, but also for anyone who wants to understand or study the industry. “This exhibition is more of a socialising event where brand owners could get in touch with industry workers to promote businesses,” says Sathish.

For the upcoming year along with the 8th edition, the organisers plan to conduct a conference where visitors could learn about the products from industry experts and also buy a few of them from the stalls.

