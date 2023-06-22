Home Cities Chennai

Aesthetics and architecture on display 

“We are expecting a turn out of more than 7,000 visitors for the exhibition and are providing free entry for all,” says J Sathish, organiser, Big3 Exhibitions. 

Published: 22nd June 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Sonu M Kothari
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A hall full of stalls exhibiting the latest trends in interior designing and architecture is nothing short of a wonderland for every architecture enthusiast. Bringing this to Chennai is Big3 Exhibitions with The Architect and Interior Expo, 2023 at the Chennai Trade Centre, Nandanam, where curated collection of design elements and construction essentials will be on display. “We are expecting a turn out of more than 7,000 visitors for the exhibition and are providing free entry for all,” says J Sathish, organiser, Big3 Exhibitions. 

This is the 7th edition of the annual exhibition. A total of 120 stalls varying from floor, uPVC, lighting, taps and fittings, building and construction, doors, gates, roofing vendors will be available. More than 70 per cent of stalls are occupied by new exhibitors — companies and products that were not listed in the earlier editions of the exhibition, are opening stalls for the public to experience. Visitors can expect stalls from Kaiyaan Lighting, Casagrand, Venus home appliances, Jal joy of India, Smart Polywood, among others.

Since everything is available online and is just a click away, it is indeed a task for the organisers to bring in a crowd. “Our aim is to bring in visitors and give them a variety to choose from so that they keep coming back year after year. Visitors usually come in excited to take back something useful and helpful, in that way calling in new exhibitors, works. The focus of the event is product oriented and providing the best,” he says. 

The three-day long exhibition opens for public visit from 10 am to 7.30 pm from June 23-25. The visitors can either present their business card or fill out a form that includes their basic details at entry. The display is not only aimed at architects, interior designers, builders, civil engineers and the people from the industry, but also for anyone who wants to understand or study the industry. “This exhibition is more of a socialising event where brand owners could get in touch with industry workers to promote businesses,” says Sathish. 

For the upcoming year along with the 8th edition, the organisers plan to conduct a conference where visitors could learn about the products from industry experts and also buy a few of them from the stalls. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aesthetics architecture
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp